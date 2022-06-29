Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 78,919 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $185,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

