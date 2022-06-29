Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

