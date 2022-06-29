Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $887,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 297,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.16 and a 200 day moving average of $434.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

