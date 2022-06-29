Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 16,982 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

