Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 51,072 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,072 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $59,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

