Financial Contrast: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media -92.84% -1,368.19% -37.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 3.19 -$2.62 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 0.01 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Mountain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bright Mountain Media (Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, it also offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions provider, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves to advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

