Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.0% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

