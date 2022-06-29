Financial Review: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) versus Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Aytu BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aytu BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,891.04%. Aytu BioPharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 833.01%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aytu BioPharma.

Risk & Volatility

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Aytu BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.39% -40.53% Aytu BioPharma -120.24% -41.97% -19.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Aytu BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 6.13 -$12.77 million ($0.37) -0.54 Aytu BioPharma $65.63 million 0.31 -$58.29 million ($4.13) -0.13

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aytu BioPharma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aytu BioPharma (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older. It also provides Karbinal ER, a carbinoxamine oral suspension for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergies; Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor prescription supplements for infants and children for the treatment of fluoride deficiency; Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

