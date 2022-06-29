Financial Review: Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) versus Navigator (OTC:POELF)

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) and Navigator (OTC:POELF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Veritiv alerts:

88.3% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veritiv and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv 2.82% 33.45% 8.61% Navigator N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritiv and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritiv presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.45%. Given Veritiv’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Navigator.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritiv and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $6.85 billion 0.23 $144.60 million $12.95 8.45 Navigator N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator.

Summary

Veritiv beats Navigator on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing). The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies in various product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals, and skincare, as well as re-merchandising, budgeting and compliance reporting, and inventory management services. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, specialty products, and graphics consumables. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also provides transportation and warehousing solutions. It serves manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale and retail, healthcare, transportation, property management, higher education, entertainment and hospitality, commercial printing, and publishing sectors. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 115 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Navigator Company, S.A. manufactures and markets pulp and paper products. The company operates through Market Pulp, UWF Paper, Tissue Paper, and Energy segments. It produces bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, uncoated writing and printing thin paper, and domestic consumption paper under the Navigator, Multioffice, Discovery, explorer, Inacopia, Target, Pioneer, SOPORSET, INASET, and target plus brands for professional and home use. The company also operates cogeneration units and two independent thermoelectric power plants. It operates in approximately 130 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Portucel, S.A. and changed its name to The Navigator Company, S.A. in February 2016. The Navigator Company, S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Setúbal, Portugal. The Navigator Company, S.A. is a subsidiary of Semapa – Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.