Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as low as C$11.63. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 25,117 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.71. The firm has a market cap of C$404.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 25.35 and a quick ratio of 25.34.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total transaction of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

