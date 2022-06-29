First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

