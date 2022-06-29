First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

FAM opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

