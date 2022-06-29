First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
FAM opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
