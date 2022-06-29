First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FDEU opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.