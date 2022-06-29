First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
