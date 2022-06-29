First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

