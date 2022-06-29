First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

FEI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.