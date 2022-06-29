First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.
FEI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.