First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

