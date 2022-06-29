First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
