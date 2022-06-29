First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 1,103.7% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $57.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.
