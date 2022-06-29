First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 1,103.7% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.