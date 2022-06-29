First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

