First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $6.78.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.