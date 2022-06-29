First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

