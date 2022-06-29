Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

