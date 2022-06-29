FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.59. Approximately 31,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 28,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

