FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.75 and last traded at $149.91. 8,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 11,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

