FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.89 and last traded at $52.09. 123,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 146,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

