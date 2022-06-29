Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $660.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

