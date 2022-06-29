FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293,071 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 1.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 1.12% of FMC worth $186,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 29.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FMC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 20.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

