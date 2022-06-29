Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,126,607 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.