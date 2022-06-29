Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Shares Up 2.2%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $99.00. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.84.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

