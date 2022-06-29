Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.80 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

