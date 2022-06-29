Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE FBHS opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

