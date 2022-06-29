Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.4%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.65). Approximately 2,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.60. The company has a market cap of £174.31 million and a P/E ratio of 31.28.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

