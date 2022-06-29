Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.4%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.65). Approximately 2,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.60. The company has a market cap of £174.31 million and a P/E ratio of 31.28.
