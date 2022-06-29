Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEN. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

