Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $6.80. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,225 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
