Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $6.80. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,225 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 6.98% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.