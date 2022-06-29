Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.21) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.