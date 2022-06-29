Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of -0.11.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

