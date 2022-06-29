Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($43.09) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €23.45 ($24.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.89. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($47.66).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.