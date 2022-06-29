Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of YMM stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63.
About Full Truck Alliance (Get Rating)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.