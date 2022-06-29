Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $134,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

