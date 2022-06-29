FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Issued By KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

NYSE IRT opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

