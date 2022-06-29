FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Reduced by Analyst

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

AVNT opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of Avient by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $199,711,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.