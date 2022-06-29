FY2023 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.21. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

