FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted by Analyst

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

GLPI opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.