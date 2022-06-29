Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPEY. Barclays upped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

