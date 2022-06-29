Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMDA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 202,456 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

