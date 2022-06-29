Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of GENH opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Generation Hemp has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

