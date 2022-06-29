Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of GENH opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Generation Hemp has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Hemp (GENH)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.