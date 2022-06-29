Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 3.6%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. 67,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,324,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Genprex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genprex by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

