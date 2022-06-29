Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 3.6%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. 67,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,324,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.