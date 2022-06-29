Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,600 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the May 31st total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Gentera has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

