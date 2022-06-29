Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Glatfelter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GLT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $310.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLT. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

