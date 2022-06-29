Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.14) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN opened at GBX 465.75 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 490.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £61.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.