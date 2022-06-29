Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.