Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 76.9% in June

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

POTX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.