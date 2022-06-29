Globe Life Inc. (GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on August 1st

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 563.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

